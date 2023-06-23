Critical Comparison: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 287.80%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -41.03% -68.78% -45.60% OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09%

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $24.90 million 0.38 -$9.79 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.24 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.57

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

