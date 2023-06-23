Critical Review: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) versus Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 13.05% 6.91% 0.32% Agricultural Bank of China 21.36% 9.95% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $3,785.53 billion 0.02 $5.96 billion $0.87 9.75 Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.76 $38.51 billion $2.58 3.74

Agricultural Bank of China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agricultural Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Agricultural Bank of China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

