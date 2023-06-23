Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Up 4.7%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 1,110,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,424,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $723.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.