CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,099,276.40 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $143.65. 2,919,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,422. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.