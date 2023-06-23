CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,099,276.40 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $143.65. 2,919,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,422. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
