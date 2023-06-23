CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTIC. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

