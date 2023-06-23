CVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

