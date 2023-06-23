CyberDragon Gold Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $12,426.56 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

