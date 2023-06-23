CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. 716,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,539,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $776.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,143. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

