Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 19625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.