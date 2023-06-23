Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.68. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 33,040 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 212,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.