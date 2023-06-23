DA Davidson Increases VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $5.50

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTEX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $896.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.00.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

