DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0270 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $618,700.71 and approximately $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00100136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030297 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015691 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003262 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,479 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

