DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $619.21

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $619.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00285256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

