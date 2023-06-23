Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 5,834 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after buying an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

