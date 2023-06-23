Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $437,984.10 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,004.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.