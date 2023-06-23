Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the quarter. Enova International comprises approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 21,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,741. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

