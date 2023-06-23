Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Century Communities worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $70.76. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

