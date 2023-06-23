Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.75 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00017329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $72.75 million and approximately $89,207.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,753.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00295062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00609616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00500530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00062071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,652,175 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.