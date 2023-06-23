Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €43.85 ($47.66) and last traded at €44.04 ($47.87). 1,673,426 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.23 ($48.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.65. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.64.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

