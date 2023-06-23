Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $46.97. 2,200,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

