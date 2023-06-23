Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.08 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

