Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

