Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stake Raised by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned approximately 1.03% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The stock has a market cap of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

