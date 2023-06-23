Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.04

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.04 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 148.70 ($1.90). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.92), with a volume of 2,853,835 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.90 ($2.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3,602.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

