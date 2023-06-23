Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.73. 3,357,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,716,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,082,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

