Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. 2,640,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,608,775. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $527.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

