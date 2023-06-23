Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

