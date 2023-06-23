Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $89.73. 116,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,129. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.