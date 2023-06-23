Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.07. 79,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,768. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

