Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,672 shares of company stock worth $19,202,668 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

