Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 988.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,660 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

