Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,140. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

