Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Declares Dividend of $1.91

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.9116 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
