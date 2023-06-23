Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Declares Dividend of $1.91

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.9116 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

