Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,443 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

