Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

