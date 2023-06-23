Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

