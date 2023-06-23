Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

