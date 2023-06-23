Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

