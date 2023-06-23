Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

