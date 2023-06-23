Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $123.44 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

