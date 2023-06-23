Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $214.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

