Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

ADC opened at $65.40 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 162.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.