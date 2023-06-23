Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

