Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

