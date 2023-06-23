Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,706 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

