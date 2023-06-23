Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

