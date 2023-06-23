Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.16. 366,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,571. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

