Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,713,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,374 shares of company stock valued at $14,046,580. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $67,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

