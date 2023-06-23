DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.26. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 18,780 shares trading hands.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

