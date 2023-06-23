DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.26. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 18,780 shares trading hands.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.