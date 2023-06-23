E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up about 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 507,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

